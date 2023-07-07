Pakistan: At least 18 dead as rains continue to lash parts of Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 : At least 18 more deaths have been reported in Pakistan's Punjab as rains continued to lash parts of the province on Thursday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In Balochistan, heavy showers have led to flash floods and affected traffic movement on key highways.

The death toll in Punjab over the past two days due to a torrential monsoon spell rose to 29. Rain severity was almost negligible in Lahore in comparison to Wednesday with the majority of the 16 monitoring points of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) recording single-digit rainfall, Dawn reported. Four more deaths were reported in the provincial capital and the number reached 12 in the past two days.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) data, six people died in Gujranwala. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported in Gujranwala, Chakwal and Sheikhupura each, Dawn reported. One person died in Jhang and another death was reported in Faisalabad.

Furthermore, 49 people were injured, 32 of them severely. It rained in 13 districts of the province on Thursday. According to Met officials, rain will spread across the province over the next 48 hours and the gravity of the spell will also intensify, Dawn reported.

According to Meterological Department, a deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents will lead to "widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls" at scattered places over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab and to some extent over River Jhelum.

The Meterological Department said that a "very high to exceptionally high flodding is expected in Chenab" due to these conditions. It further said high to very high flooding is expected in the nullahs of Ravi and Chenab, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan disaster management authority issued a high alert to tackle the monsoon rains which began in different parts of the province, resulting in flash floods and suspension of traffic at some highways connecting the province with Sindh and Punjab, Dawn reported.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan on Thursday said, "We have issued directives to all deputy commissioners about the possible damages due to flash floods in seasonal streams and rivers and have sent necessary relief goods to immediately provide relief," according to Dawn.

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorms were reported in Sibi, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai, Musakhail, Awaran, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Lasbela districts on Wednesday. The traffic between Quetta and Sibi was suspended in Bolan as flash floods hit the Quetta-Sibi highway near Pingra Bridge, the report said.

According to officials, heavy downpour were reported in Harnai, Ziarat and Sanjavi.

Meanwhile, officials arrived at the spot to make efforts to restore traffic between Quetta and Sibi. The authorities in Bolan and Sibi urged people to avoid journeys due to the rains and flash floods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor