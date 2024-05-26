Pakistan: At least five people killed, 11 others injured in accident in Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 : At least five people were killed and 11 others were injured after a pickup truck collided with a trailer in the Jhirk area of Thatta in Pakistan's Sindh, Pakistan-based Dawn reported, citing police.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Khan, the deceased were labourers who were heading to a factory in Kotri. The incident happened when the Suzuki pickup carrying labourers collided with a 22-wheel trailer near Hameed Fruit Farm, according to SSP Khan.

Khan said that all the injured were taken to Kotri Hospital for treatment. He further said that the labourers were members of the Behrani community, Dawn reported.

According to SSP Khan, the Suzuki pickup was completely crushed in the accident while the trailer has been impounded and the driver as well as conductor have been arrested.

Earlier this month, four members of a family died and 10 others were injured after a passenger coach and a car collided on the Indus Highway near Khairpur Nathan Shah bypass.

The family belonging to the Memon community was travelling in a car from Moro to Kanhiar Lakhiar village in KN Shah to offer condolences over the death of a relative, Dawn reported.

Earlier in April, six people were killed and 35 others were injured when a coach ploughed into an oil tanker on the Indus Highway at Manjhand, near Sehwan town in Sindh. The coach was heading from Karachi to Larkana when it met with an accident in Manjhand town.

According to officials, 115 people have been killed and 317 others have been injured in a total of 97 traffic accidents on an incomplete section of the Indus Highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan during the past four years.

The 130-kilometre-long dual carriageway of the Indus Highway, known as N-55, remained incomplete between Jamshoro and Sehwan despite Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 14 billion road project's launch in December 2017 and PKR 7 billion given by Sindh government, according to Dawn report.

High fatalities in road accidents are common in Pakistan due to lax security measures, poor transport infrastructure and inadequate driver training and poor transport infrastructure. Moreover, passenger buses and trucks are frequently crammed to capacity and drivers do not commonly wear seatbelts.

