Pakistan: At least seven terrorists killed in gun battle with security personnel in Chitral

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 11 : At least seven terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral district on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, six more terrorists were gravely injured during the heavy exchange of fire.

The location is being sanitised in order to eliminate any more terrorists located as deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in a surge in crime rates in the region.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, four Pakistan Army personnel were killed and 12 terrorists were slain in the Chitral incident on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a big gang of terrorists armed with cutting-edge weapons attacked two military checkpoints.

According to the Army's media wing, there was information about terrorist movements in Afghanistan's Nuristan and Kunar provinces.

The quick operation of the security forces, therefore took place and resulted in the clash between forces and terrorists, killing the latter.

