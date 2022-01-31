Pakistan authorities inadvertently admit presence of Dawood Ibrahim: Report

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has accused non-resident Pakistani billionaire Farooq Zahoor of business connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an indirect admission that runs contrary to claims made by the country's leadership.

Sanaullah Abbasi, who is head of the country's FIA, has registered an FIR in the alleged abduction of Farooq Zahoor's daughters. The FIR states that Pakistani billionaire Zahoor is a business partner of Dawood Ibrahim.

Zahoor, who lives in UAE is a very influential businessman having close relations with UAE royal family and Pak military top brass.

According to Pakistani media, Zahoor is a suspect wanted in financial crimes in Norway who is now being linked with former DG FIA Bashir Memon. He has also been found attending high-profile meetings of the Imran Khan government.

In a YouTube video uploaded by a Pakistani journalist Rizwan Razi, he said, "The FIR filed by Sanaullah Abbasi (FIA head) states that Zahoor is crook, international criminal and partner of Dawood Ibrahim. ...The official position of the state of Pakistan says that they know nothing about the whereabouts of Dawood Ibrahim. India says that he stays in Pakistan. But Pakistan maintains that they have no idea about this."

According to Razi, now that the FIR has established the name of Farooq Zahoor in connection terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, the FIA head will face the music from the Pakistani authorities for a report that runs contrary to Pakistan's official narrative.

This revelation is contrary to Pakistan's official stand which tends to refute Dawood Ibrahim's Pakistan connection.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is India's 'most wanted' fugitive. On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions took place in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring over 713 others. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim

Earlier this month, India had said the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts was not just given state protection but also enjoyed five-star hospitality.

This was deemed as a veiled reference to Dawood Ibrahim believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

Speaking at the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022, India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti had said that linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime must be fully recognized and addressed vigorously.

"Linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime must be fully recognized and addressed vigorously. We have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given state protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality," Tirumurti had said.

