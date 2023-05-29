Pakistan: Bajaur schoolchildren protest against shortage of teachers

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 : The students of a government boys' middle school in a remote area in Pakistan's Bajaur on Saturday staged a protest against the shortage of teachers, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The demonstration was held outside the school building in Chamarkand tehsil located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to Dawn, the students chanted slogans against the officials of the local education department and said there were currently only two teachers in the school. They added that the remaining teachers had either got themselves transferred or had been absent for the last several years.

They noted that the shortage of teachers had badly affected the studies of more than 500 students. The students said area elders had brought the issue to the notice of senior officials concerned, but to no avail.

As per the students, officials of education department had during their visit to the school two months ago, promised of arranging at least five teachers, but they had yet to fulfill their commitment.

The students demanded the education department to appoint the required number of teachers to the school.

Meanwhile, Pakistan vernacular media recently reported that the condition of the education sector in North and South Waziristan is appalling with dilapidated school buildings and non-availability of teaching and other staff.

Hundreds of students are forced to leave schools as no classes are conducted besides not having books and stationery, reported Nai Baat.

As per informed sources, due to skirmishes at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in tribal districts many schools were destroyed after the 9/11 war on terror and people were evacuated during the operations.

North Waziristan, one of the seven tribal agencies of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, was a hotbed for local and international terrorist groups prior to 2014.

