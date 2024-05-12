Pakistan: Bandits storm village in Kandhkot, two killed

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : Two people were killed when a group of bandits stormed a village in the area, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing authorities.

Ali Nawaz and Daleel Bahalkani were killed by bandits who fired indiscriminate fire inside the boundaries of the Ghous Pur police station, according to the police

"Bhayya Gang's dacoits attacked the village and killed our two people," a villager said.

Since dacoits swarmed over a police checkpost under the B-section police jurisdiction in Kandhkot and engaged in gunfire with police officers, the region has turned into a haven for bandits.

Meanwhile, a policeman was abducted by Dacoits using an official weapon.

The officials reported that "a heavy contingent of police is chasing the gang." In a different incident in the district, a bandit was shot and killed by police in the vicinity of Tangwani police station, according to ARY News.

"A proclaimed offender was killed in the exchange of fire with police," SSP Kashmore Bashir Brohi said.

"The slain outlaw was involved in murder, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other crimes," the police officer said, according to ARY News.

Sindh's Katcha region, or riverine woodlands, has long been a haven for outlaws. However, in recent times, they have grown more daring, defying law enforcement and engaging in widespread kidnappings for ransom and murders.

The authorities have yet to uproot the criminals posing a threat to adjacent areas as well as inter-provincial traffic in other parts of the country.

