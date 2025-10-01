Pakistan: Bike-borne robbers in Karachi shot dead youth

Karachi [Pakistan], October 1 : A youth was shot dead by robbers in front of his residence in Pakistan's Karachi on Tuesday (local time), DAWN reported citing police reports.

As per DAWN, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Sajjad Shaukat, who was standing outside his residence along with his two children, when two unidentified muggers arrived at the spot on a motorcycle.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by the police officials, the victim was using his cell phone while the robbers arrived at the spot. They demanded his cell phone; however, as the victim showed resistance, the robbers opened fire on him and escaped from the spot.

The victim sustained critical bullet wounds, following which he was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed due to his injuries.

Following the incident, West Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch ordered suspension of SHO for failing to curb down incidents of crime within his jurisdiction.

Earlier on September 30, a police personnel was shot dead by unknown assailant in the Bhains Colony area of Pakistan's Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police reports.

The deceased was identified as Qaiser, who was deployed at the Saudabad Police Station in District Korangi. The police said that the culprit targeted the cop near 10th Street Road in the vicinity.

According to the police, an eyewitness confirmed that the cop was killed while he was resisting a robbery. Meanwhile, as per the citizens, the culprit ran away from the incident spot with a 30-bore pistol.

The victim was admitted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital, where his body was handed over to his family members following a postmortem.

The police have registered an FIR into the matter, whereas the investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor