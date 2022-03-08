Pakistan: Blast in Sibi kills 4 security personnel, over 15 injured

A blast in Pakistan's Sibi district of Balochistan where the annual Sibi Mela was being held, killed 4 security personnel and injured over 15, according to the police.

Hafeez Rind, a senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department Sibi noted that the blast appeared to be a suicide blast adding that the investigation is still underway.

The blast occurred near Thandi Sarak, close to an open area where the annual Sibi Mela was being held.

"The blast took place 30 minutes after President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi," Rind said. According to him, four security forces personnel were killed and 27 others were injured in the attack.

Coordinator Balochistan Health Department Dr Wasim Baig said at least 28 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital, while five of them were in critical condition, reported Dawn.

Moreover, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Sarwar Hashmi told that most of the injured were security personnel, adding that five of the critically injured were moved to Quetta.

Following the blast that left several dead, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Balochistan Chief Minister condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best medical assistance to the injured. He vowed to thwart "all conspiracies against the province".

Last week, a suicide bomber had struck inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 190 others, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

