Pakistan: Citizen killed, policeman injured during exchange of fire with "miscreants" in Swat

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 : A citizen was killed and a policeman injured during an exchange of fire with "miscreants" in the Banjot area of Swat, the police said on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Dawn, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amjad Ali from City police station, under whose jurisdiction Banjot falls, confirmed the development, saying local residents had earlier intimated police at Manglor police station that seven "suspicious" people were seen going towards the hilly area of Banjot.

"Soon after, police personnel were sent to the site and an exchange of fire has been taking place since then," he said, adding that "miscreants were holed up inside a cave in one of the mountains".

The DSP said police had surrounded the cave.

Dawn correspondent in Swat said at around 11 pm, when the last update for this report was filed, the operation was still underway.

Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Muhammad Khan told Dawn that an emergency had been imposed at the facility following the incident.

Earlier, two government schools for girls in the Mirali region of Pakistan's North Waziristan were blown up around midnight on Sunday, Dawn reported citing police. No casualty has been reported in the incidents.

Attackers around midnight targeted Government Girls Middle School, Noor Jannat, and Government Girls Middle School, Yunus Kot, Dawn reported citing police. According to local residents, around 500 girls were enrolled in the two schools.

District Police Officer, North Waziristan, Saleem Riaz called the incident a terrorist attack. Riaz stated that the police's counterterrorism department will carry out an investigation into the case. He vowed that all those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice.

