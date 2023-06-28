Pakistan: Civilians' trials in military courts yet to begin in May 9 violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 : The Pakistan government has informed the Supreme Court (SC) that the civilian trials, in military courts, in relation to the violence incited on May 9 have not yet started, reported Dawn.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan told the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday that civilian's trials in military courts are yet to begin.

His remarks came as a six-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik, began hearing pleas challenging the trials of civilians in military courts.

On Monday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the military courts were indispensable to holding perpetrators and facilitators of the May 9 violence accountable, adding that 102 individuals were facing trials in these courts, as per Dawn.

At the last Supreme Court hearing, held on Monday during which Justice Mansoor Ali Shah left the bench after the government raised objections CJP Bandial observed that he was expecting that no trial of any individuals, accused of committing violence on May 9, would commence in military courts while the Supreme Court was hearing the matter.

During the hearing, the lawyers asked the court to order a stay on trying civilians in military courts.

The AGP said, "No trial has started as yet and that also takes time. The accused will have time to hire lawyers first," adding that copies of the investigation would also be provided before the trials commence, as per Dawn.

He told the court that the cases of detained civilians were being probed, a court order issued later in the day said, adding that the AGP explained that under the Pakistan Army Act Rules, 1954, after the completion of the investigation, accused persons were "provided copies of the prosecution evidence and granted time to examine the same and to engage counsel".

That stage is yet to arrive, he said, adding, "Therefore, no military trial of any detained civilian has so far commenced."

"However, if any development in this regard takes place he (AGP) will immediately inform the chief justice," the order quoted him as saying, according to Dawn.

The lawyers, however, told the AGP to make his statement part of the record as it "contradicted" the statement given by the army's spokesperson a day earlier. The court subsequently rejected the request for issuing a stay order.

Justice Bandial told the AGP, "Ensure the suspects speak to their families today."

To which the CJP responded, "Alert me immediately if something happens. I will be available from next week."

The top judge said that the hearing would resume after Eid and directed the AGP to "take care" of those in custody. The hearing was then adjourned for an indefinite period, Dawn reported.

