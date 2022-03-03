Pakistan claims of intercepting India's submarine INS Kalvari

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it had intercepted and tracked India's submarine INS Kalvari's movement in its territorial waters. Pakistan also shared the video of interception on a social media platform. The claims were made by Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of the Pakistan military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on social media, who also stated that the incident took place on March 1.

On social media platform Twitter, the Director-General stated, "Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1. He also said that the recent incident being the fourth detection in the last five years. He lauded the detection and stated that it is reflection of Pakistan Navy's competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.