Pakistan: Cop escorting polio team killed in gun attack in Bannu

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 : A cop has been killed in a gun attack by suspected militants while escorting a team of polio vaccinators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu area on Wednesday, as per Geo News.

Geo News is a Pakistani news channel.

Polio teams in Pakistan have repeatedly been targeted by extremist outfits, with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also being involved in the attacks.

The police said that the incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Miryan Police Station.

The cop killed has been identified as police constable Kamran Khan. He was deputed to provide security to the polio health workers on child vaccination duty during the ongoing immunisation campaign against the crippling disease.

The attackers managed to escape from the spot after the attack, while the cop’s body was taken to a hospital for autopsy and later to the police lines for funeral prayer, according to Geo News.

Bannu Commissioner Pervez Sabatkhel, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Shah, relatives, and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

The cop was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Lalozai Surani village.

RPO Qasim Ali Khan visited the site of the incident along with DPO Iftikhar Shah and SP Investigation Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. He ordered an investigation into the attack to hunt down the terrorists behind the attack.

The attack comes as the second in a month as two cops deployed on the polio vaccination team's security in a suburban area of Quetta were killed on August 1 during the immunisation drive in Balochistan, as per Geo News.

