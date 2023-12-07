Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi mall fire rises to five

Karachi [Pakistan], December 7 : The death toll from the fire incident at Arshi shopping mall and residential flats in Pakistan's Karachi rose to five on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The report also stated that the blaze was finally extinguished, and the building's cooling process was completed.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when a six-storey commercial-cum-residential building, named Arshi Shopping Centre, caught fire on Shahrah-e-Pakistan near Ayesha Manzil in District Central's Federal B Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when one of the shops caught fire during welding work on the ground floor. Unfortunately, the flames later spread to other shops that were part of the furniture market under the building, Geo News reported.

The Ayesha Manzil furniture market has over 250 shops on the ground floor, while furniture, mattresses, and petroleum products are kept on the mezzanine floor. Additionally, there are 450 residential flats on the upper four floors.

According to Geo News, there were concerns that the building had weakened due to the fire and could collapse at any time.

As a result of the fire, the death toll which previously stood at four, has now increased to five after rescue personnel recovered another body from the fire-affected residential building.

"The body found on the first floor of the shopping mall was taken to the hospital," rescue officials revealed.

"The deceased died of suffocation and burns," Geo News quoted the officials as saying.

"The number of people killed in the incident has increased to 5, one person is injured," rescue officials said. Moreover, the rescue operations that continued till late last night have been completed.

The ground floor and mezzanine floor of the apartment building, were severely damaged due to the fire, according to the officials.

The firefighting snorkels of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Fire Brigade, and Pakistan Navy participated in the rescue operation to douse the flames.

Authorities further stated that goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were completely gutted due to fire, and many motorcycles and vehicles were also burnt.

In another development, after the fire incident, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sealed the Arshi Shopping Centre, Geo News reported.

"After the inspection, it will be decided whether the building is fit for use or not," the SBCA said.

