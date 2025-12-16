Pakistan: Economic activity at risk as cargo strike disrupts essential supplies in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], December 16 : Business leaders in Pakistan's Karachi have warned that economic activity in the port city and across the province may come to a standstill as a cargo transporters' strike enters its ninth day. According to Dawn, the ongoing strike has severely disrupted the movement of goods and threatens to shut down local production.

Dawn reported that the representatives of various business organisations have appealed to the Sindh government to step in and resolve the crisis, noting that the strike is having a devastating effect on industrial output and supply chains.

As reported by the media outlet, in a letter addressed to the Sindh chief minister, Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Secretary General Abdul Aleem described the situation as extremely alarming for trade and industry nationwide. Similarly, Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan said that supplies of edible oil, ghee, and other essential consumer goods have been disrupted, while the transport of industrial raw materials has come to a complete standstill.

Dawn also quoted Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers General Secretary Wajid Bukhari, who said the transporters' strike has severely damaged industrial production and logistics networks. He warned that if the disruption continues, it could lead to job losses, reduced wages for workers, and lasting harm to Pakistan's industrial reputation.

As reported by Dawn, the protests began after the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025 came into force on December 8. The ordinance introduced higher fines, tougher penalties, vehicle seizures, and the registration of FIRs against drivers and transport operators. Transport unions argue that these measures were imposed without proper consultation and have made day-to-day transport operations financially unsustainable.

According to reports, major transport groups including the All Pakistan Transport Federation and affiliated goods transport associations have since announced a nationwide wheel-jam strike for December 19, citing dissatisfaction with government commitments. Transport leaders have warned that unless disputed provisions of the ordinance are withdrawn or significantly amended, both goods and passenger transport across the country will remain halted.

