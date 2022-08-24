Pakistan election body postpones second phase of local government polls in Sindh

Pakistan election body on Wednesday postponed the second phase of local government elections in Sindh province due to heavy rains and the flooding situation, local media reported.

According to Dawn newspaper, polling was due to be held on August 28 in a total of 16 districts -- East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division -- in the second phase of the LG polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan took the decision to postpone the polls at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the basis of a report from the provincial election commissioner and district administration.

Citing a statement, Dawn reported that the ECP secretary told the meeting's participants that all the administration, police, and other security agencies were engaged in providing relief to the flood victims in Sindh and delivering food to the affected areas.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman today revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year, while 1,293 were left injured.

"Heartbreaking scenes of rain and flood devastation are emerging from all over the country," she said in a series of tweets today.

"Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods."

According to the data shared by the minister, the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

In the wake of massive floods across Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif government has launched an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people across the country.

This decision to reach out to the world was made on Tuesday during an emergency meeting to reassess the damage caused by floods and to apprise donors of the magnitude of the crisis, the Dawn newspaper reported.

So far the massive floods in Pakistan had claimed at least 830 lives and left thousands of people across the country homeless.

Writing for the Dawn, Pakistani columnist Zahid Hussain said nothing could be more surreal than watching political leaders engaged in a sordid game of thrones while a large part of the country is devastated by torrential rains.

In an article titled "Politics in times of calamity", Hussain said villages have been wiped out by flash floods.

"There are horrific scenes; the destruction across the country has left thousands of people homeless and without sustenance," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

