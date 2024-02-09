Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif says PML-N emerged as "single-largest party"; calls for peaceful relations with 'neighbours'

Lahore [Pakistan], February 9 : As the counting in the Pakistan general elections is underway, three-time premier Nawaz Sharif claimed that his party has emerged as the'single-largest' party and wants to lead the country to prosperity while developing peaceful relations with neighbours.

This comes as the counting for the elections held on Thursday is underway, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the single-largest party but is trailing behind the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Addressing a huge rally in Lahore, Sharif said, "I can see the spark of happiness in your eyes. This spark is asking for mending an 'injured' Pakistan. It is calling for development to transform Pakistan into a beautiful country."

He also vowed to develop schools and hospitals in the country and work towards combating inflation and unemployment in the crisis-stricken country.

"We have to do such work that no one should feel the pain while paying the electricity, gas bills, or while purchasing petrol, diesel, paying the school fees. There should be employment for the people...we will distribute laptops for students, build schools and toilets, and give free medicines in hospitals," Sharif said.

Apparently referring to India, the former PM also vowed that he wants 'peaceful relations' with everyone, including the neighbours.

"The light will return, unemployment will be eradicated, and the poor will be able to. The country's situation will improve. And we want our relations to remain good with the world as well as with our neighbours. We will improve our relations with them and resolve our differences," he added.

Nawaz Sharif further said that PML-N has emerged as the'single-largest party' in the elections, and he looks forward to working for the country and respecting the mandate of everyone, including the 'independent' candidates.

"With the grace of God, PML-N has emerged as the single-largest party in the elections. It is our responsibility to take the country out of this trap. We have done this before, and today, again we are vowing to do the same. We respect the mandate of all the parties, whether they are parties or independent candidates. We invite them to join us for the country...Our agenda is only a prosperous Pakistan," Sharif further said.

He added, "You all know about PML-N's track record...if he had carried on with the momentum that we generated in the 1990s, today Pakistan would have been a huge power...even today no one can see us with evil eye, because we are nuclear power."

The three-time premier also urged his cadre members and party leaders to work with "devotion" and resolve the issues of their people.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif won from the NA-130 constituency in Lahore with 1,71,024 votes. However, in a major surprise, he lost in the NA-15 constituency in Mansehra against PTI-backed independent Gustasap Khan, according to ARY News.

According to the latest provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 58 seats.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 34 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 34 seats.

According to the unofficial results called by Geo News for 224 out of 265 seats, independent candidates, mostly backed by PTI, are leading with 91 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 64 and 50, respectively.

The ECP has released the provisional results for 134 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly.

Notably, Imran Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions. The electoral symbol of the PTI was also taken away by the ECP in a ruling later backed by the Pakistan apex court. As a result, the PTI leaders and supporters contested as independent candidates, Dawn reported.

