Pakistan: Farah Khan sends legal notice to PML-N leader over 'derogatory' remarks

Farah Khan, a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has sent legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's central leader Attaullah Tarar for "derogatory" remarks against her.

Besides submitting a written apology within seven days, the PML-N deputy secretary-general has been asked to pull back his allegations against Farah Khan, Ary News reported.

The report further stated that Tarar should tender an apology through the media, otherwise, a defamation suit worth Rs 5 billion will be filed against him.

During the reign of the Imran Khan-led government, Farah was booked under corruption charges and the federal government decided to bring her back to Pakistan from Dubai for an investigation into the assets case against her.

According to Ary News, a spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau claimed a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million was found in her account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile.

NAB is an independent institution and the investigation launched against her is as per the rule of the law and constitution, the spokesperson had said.

However, former prime minister Imran Khan defended Farah and said, "My spouse is a housewife, they found nothing against her, so they booked her friend in case".

"Farah Khan has been in the real estate business for the last 20 years and it has generated a lot of money during the course of the last three years," he added.

Earlier, Farah Khan left Pakistan for Dubai amid corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a handbag that is claimed to costs USD 90,000, had gone viral on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

