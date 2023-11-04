Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry arrested, taken to 'unknown place', says his wife

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 : Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested from his home in Islamabad and taken to an "unknown place" on Saturday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Fawad Chaudhry's wife Hiba Fawad Chaudhary has confirmed his arrest.

Hiba Fawad Chaudhary said that Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police and men wearing plain clothes. Speaking to Geo News, Hiba Fawad Chaudhry said, "We have not been told why Fawad is being arrested."

She has also confirmed his arrest on X. In a post on X, Hiba Fawad Chaudhry said, "Fawad Arrested and taken to unknown place."

Earlier in May, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) in Islamabad, Geo News reported. He was arrested during the crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers.

Chaudhry was present inside the Pakistan Supreme Court since 11 am (local time) in a bid to evade arrest, as per the news report. He, however, was arrested after he came out of the apex court premises.

The Islamabad police had arrested Chaudhry under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) and shifted him to the Secretariat Police Station.

The Islamabad Court had later issued a production order for Fawad Chaudhry. Following this, he was presented before the high court on May 16 and granted relief, Dawn reported. However, an attempt was made to rearrest him but Fawad Chaudhry approached court and requested blanket relief from the single-member bench regarding cases lodged against him.

