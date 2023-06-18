Pakistan Foreign Minister calls on international community to maintain constructive engagement with Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 : Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the international community to maintain a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan and provide support and assistance to prevent any potential humanitarian crisis in the country, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Zardari while addressing an event at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, said that abandoning Afghanistan or its 40 million people during this critical phase could lead to "unimaginable consequences."

"The international community must continue to provide support assistance to avert any potential humanitarian disaster and help build a sustainable economy for the long-term development of Afghanistan," he said, according to TOLO News.

Zardari added that "simultaneously, Pakistan hopes that the Taliban authorities would be responsive to the expectations of the international community."

He said that "the Afghan interim government must ensure inclusivity, respect for human rights of all Afghan and effective counter-terrorism action."

The Taliban welcomed the Pakistani foreign minister's comments but added that the world's demands, which include interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, are unacceptable.

"In terms of human rights, I should tell you that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan provides all people's rights in accordance with Islamic principles and the Sharia law. And of course, efforts are underway in some areas where there are inadequacies. Secondly, the demands of the countries must also be fair and there should be no interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs," said Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

