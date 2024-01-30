Pakistan Former PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 10 Years, Know Why

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for leaking confidential diplomatic cables and violating the Official Secrets Act. The special court in Islamabad handed down the verdict after finding Khan and Qureshi guilty of the charges on October 23, 2023. The case is related to a diplomatic document that was allegedly leaked by Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan's party, has alleged that the document contained a threat from the United States to remove Khan from office. Khan was also convicted of corruption in the Toshakhana case on August 5, 2023, and sentenced to three years in prison. However, the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence on August 29. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed charges against Qureshi in the Cipher case on September 30, 2023.

What is the Cypher Case?

The Cypher case is a national security case against Khan and Qureshi. Khan is accused of using confidential information for personal gain. After being ousted from power, Khan accused the United States of being behind his removal. He said that the Pakistani embassy in Washington, D.C., sent him a cable containing a threat from the United States. Khan released the controversial diplomatic conversation for political gain. This is known as the "Cipher."

Impact of the Verdict

The verdict is a major setback for Khan and the PTI. It is also a significant development in Pakistan's political landscape. The verdict could lead to further instability in Pakistan, as it is likely to further polarize the country's political landscape. It is also possible that the verdict could lead to a change in government, as it could weaken the PTI and strengthen the opposition.