Pakistan: Four soldiers killed, five others injured after terrorist attack in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 : Four Pakistan army soldiers were killed while five others were critically injured after terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on the Zhob garrison in Balochistan during the early hours of Wednesday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing the military's media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists' initial attempt to enter the facility was checked by soldiers on duty. "In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary," adding that three "heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far, according to Dawn.

According to the statement, a clearance operation by security forces is being carried out to arrest the remaining two terrorists. It further said, "Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan."

Earlier on Wednesday, Zhob District Commissioner Azeem Kakar said that the cantonment area in Zhob was under attack, Dawn reported. He further said that a woman was killed after being caught in the ceasefire while five other civilians suffered injuries. He said that seriously injured victims were being referred to Quetta.

Azeem Kakar said that a passenger bus coming from Dera Ismail Khan was also caught in the firing. He stressed that "nothing can be said about the number of attackers" and added that departments were on alert and an operation was being carried out, as per the Dawn report. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack on Zhob Garrison.

Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported. The increase in terrorist attacks has been witnessed after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November last year.

Earlier this month, two Pakistani Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in an exchange of fire with "terrorists" in the country's Balochistan's Kech district, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR, the security forces started the operation on Sunday after receiving credible intelligence about the movement of a gang of "terrorists."

While establishing blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists opened fire on the security forces. As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali were killed, while another soldier got injured, the ISPR said.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Resultantly, the follow-up operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack continues in the area," the ISPR said in a statement, according to Dawn.

The incident took place hours after the death of four security personnel in simultaneous attacks on three checkpoints in the Sherani district. Earlier, four security personnel were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in the Sherani district of Pakistan's Balochistan, Geo News reported.

