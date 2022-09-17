Pakistan government deploys army troops to maintain law and order for Chehlum event

Ahead of the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the Pakistan government has approved the deployment of Pakistani Army troops along with civil armed forces to maintain law and order.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Friday evening, "The army troops will be deputed in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir under Article 245 of the Constitution."

According to the Express Tribune, the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the military will perform security duties to assist the civil government on the occasion of Chehlum, and Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and other forces will also provide security services, he said.

The minister noted that special measures were being taken for the security of Chehlum processions, routes and Imambargahs. The forces were being deployed for maintaining law and order, adding, "all processions and security matters will be monitored from the Central Control Room established at the Ministry of Interior."

As per the notification, the home departments of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, the government of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the office of the chief commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory had requested the federal government to deploy army and civil armed forces.

The notification read that the government issued the notice under Article 245 of the Pakistan Constitution authorising the deployment of army troops and Civil Armed Forces troops under section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in all the provinces during Chehlum, 2022 in aid of civil power.

It added that the exact number of army and civil armed forces assets and dates, and area of deployment will be worked out by the provincial governments, and administrations in consultation with General Headquarters (GHQ) and civil armed forces authorities.

Notably, the law and order situation in Pakistan has worsened over time. Amid political instability and economic slowdown, several provinces have been under terrorist attacks. In the past months, several militant activities took place in Pakistan killing many civilians and policemen.

The recent attacks in the provinces have led to public outrage in the country. People in several provinces have raised their voices against the army and the federal government to maintain law and order.

( With inputs from ANI )

