Pakistan govt expresses "surprise" over new demands raised by Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 : The Pakistan government on Sunday expressed "suprise" over new demands made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, calling for the inclusion of an establishment representative in the ongoing talks and the party's reluctance to give a formal charter of demands, Dawn reported.

Speaking to DawnNews TV programme 'Doosra Rukh' on Sunday, the government committee spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui said he was "surprised" by Qaiser's new demands and added that that these demands were not raised in committee meetings.

He said, "What he (Qaiser) said in the interview with Dawn News is surprising and very big." Siddiqui said, "Now he has put forward new demands that a representative of the establishment should be included in the negotiations."

Irfan Siddiqui noted that Qaiser did not bring up these demands during the committee meeting. He also expressed surprise over Qaiser's demand for uninterrupted access to other incarcerated PTI leaders for consultations on the talks.

His remarks came after Qaiser, while speaking on DawnNews TV programme 'Doosra Rukh' on Saturday, said the PTI would not continue talks with the government to bring down the political temperature unless it was given "uninterrupted access" to party founder Imran Khan for consultation, stressing that only he could make final decision.

He further said that PTI leaders should get uninterrupted access to other incarcerated party leaders to hold political consultations. Although Qaiser did not mention "establishment", however, he said that the PTI had asked the government to include "the stakeholder" in the dialogue as "the thinking of those who have the real decision-making powers is yet to be seen", Dawn reported.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf, during the same programme, said, "They (the establishment) are a part of the government, of course, the committee will talk with them as and where it is needed." He made these remarks when he was asked about bringing an establishment representative on board for talks.

Earlier on January 2, Irfan Siddiqui in a joint press statement said that PTI at the last meeting requested for being allowed to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail to consult him on the final charter of demands.

Siddiqui warned that ongoing talks could face significant challenges as Imran Khan-founded party failed to present their demands in writing as initially agreed, Dawn reported, citing APP. Referring to how demands were being presented, he said, "This is strange."

Since Imran Khan's arrest in various cases, PTI's ties with the government and the establishment have deteriorated, marked by protests that frequently turned into violence amid state repression.

After the turmoil, PTI founder formed a five-member committee to hold talks with "anyone", indicating a shift in party lawmakers' stance in parliament. In response, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also established a committee with ruling coalition members.

The first meeting between the government and the PTI took place on December 23 while the second took place on January 2. The two sides are expected to meet again next week.

