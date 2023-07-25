Pakistan: Gurdwara Sahib in Punjab’s Kasur district slowly collapsing due to neglect

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 : Gurdwara Sahib located in the Daftu village of Lalyani town (Lahore-Ferozpur road) in Punjab’s Kasur district is slowly collapsing due to the sheer neglect of Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC), the supreme Sikh body in Pakistan.

The front wall of the Gurdwara complex and its Darshani Deori, which were already weak due to the state’s neglect, collapsed under heavy rains in the area on July 23.

The Gurdwara holds considerable significance in Sikh history. It is considered historic as Baba Bulleh Shah took refuge in the Gurdwara after he was banished from his village by the ruling Chaudhris of Pandoki.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Gurdwara Shri Tibba Nanaksar Sahib in the Pakpattan area of Sahiwal district in Pakistan’s Punjab province is on the verge of turning into ruins due to the Pakistan government's neglect.

The sacred Gurdwara, located at a distance of about six km from Pakpattan, is associated with the first Sikh Guru Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The shrine holds significance in Sikhism and the history of Punjab as it is believed that this is where Guru Nanak Dev ji collected the verses of Baba Farid Ji from Baba Ibrahim Farid Sani which were later incorporated in Sri Guru Granth Sahib by Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

Sources reveal that while the tomb and mosque of Baba FatehUllah Shah Noori Chishti, a descendant of Baba Farid, which are within the gurdwara boundary are kept tidy with regular repairs and whitewashing, the gurdwara building has been neglected by the authorities.

The videos of the gurdwara show that its building is being used by villagers as cattle shed and its walls are plastered with cow dung cakes and rooms filled with filth and cattle feed.

