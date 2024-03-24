Pakistan has established history of supporting terrorists: India at Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], March 24 : In the Right of Reply against Pakistan during 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorists and said Islambad should be advised to stop terror factories that continue to launch cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the 148th Assembly of the IPU in Geneva, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "IPU Members are well aware that Pakistan has an established history of harboring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. Let me recall that Osama Bin Laden, the face of global terror, was found in Pakistan. The country holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council. I trust that Pakistan will draw the correct lessons for the good of its own people."

Criticising Pakistan over remarks against India, he said that lectures by a nation which has an "abysmal track record of democracy is laughable." Harivansh Narayan Singh stated that Pakistan should not make such allegations and false narratives in platforms like IPU.

He said, "I take the floor to reject the preposterous comments made by Pakistan against my country. India is the largest democracy in the world and I am privileged that many consider the Indian democracy a model to be emulated."

"Lectures by a country which has an abysmal track record of democracy is laughable, to say the least. It would have been better if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU by such absurd allegations and false narratives," he added.

Calling the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh integral party of India, he said that no amount of propaganda from anyone can change this fact.

In his remarks, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "As regards the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, they have been and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from anyone can override this fact. Instead, Pakistan would be well advised to stop its terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir while farcically claiming to champion the cause of human rights."

Earlier in October, India slammed Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in the midst of a debate meant for the Israel-Gaza situation and termed the action as of a 'habitual nature'. R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) to the United Nations, before concluding his remarks at the forum, called the remarks from the Pakistani side unworthy of a response and not worth dignifying.

"Before I end, there was a remark of habitual nature by one delegation referring to Union Territories that are integral and inalienable parts of my country," Ravindra said, adding, "I would treat these remarks with the contempt they deserve and not dignify them with a response in the interest of time."

