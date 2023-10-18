Pakistan: Hindu girl abducted, forcibly married in Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 : A Hindu girl identified as Rajita Kolhi was kidnapped and forcibly married to her abductors in the Mirpurkhas area of Pakistan's Sindh province.

Despite her statement in the court, expressing her desire to be with her family, the additional session judge decided to send her to Darul Aman, the so-called safe house.

Shiva Kachhi, Co-Chairman and founder of Minority Rights Organisation posted on X (formerly Twitter), "A Hindu Girl Rajita Kolhi was produced in the court. There, a Muslim girl from Punjab, who left home to marry someone, was handed over to his heirs, and a Hindu girl, Rajita, who kept crying, said, "I want to go with my heirs, but Judge Sahib." still forcibly sent the Hindu girl to the shelter home. Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sindh High Court, and Human Rights Organizations should take immediate notice of this judicial injustice."

Shiva Kachhi added that Rajita was abducted and married after conversion to Ashiq Ahmadani, who belongs to the Badin district of New Dambalu.

Ravi Shanker Bheel, a social worker from Hyderabad in Sindh condemned the incident and said, "Sindhi Hindus have always been oppressed, today there is another oppression".

Lakhu Luhana, general secretary of World Sindhi Congress told ANI, "The Chair of the World Sindhi Congress has expressed our deep trauma upon witnessing the heart-wrenching videos of Rajita Kolhi. She was forcibly abducted and, when presented in court, expressed her desire to return to her parents. Despite her cries and pleas, the judge sent her to a so-called safe house".

"This represents the brutal reality of forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls in Pakistan. We earnestly request the international community to assist us in rescuing the daughters of Sindh," he said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, an Indian politician, also raised the question of the safety of minorities in Pakistan. He posted on X, "Yet one more case of abduction of a Hindu girl in Pakistan raises concerns about the safety & well-being of Hindu community indicating that there exist disparities in justice and rules for minorities in Pak. Only the Govt. of India can help these distressed Hindu people of Pakistan."

The minority community in Pakistan have been facing persecution for years now. A majority of them have migrated to other countries for safety. The remaining are continuing to face oppression.

According to a report, the religious minorities in Pakistan, mainly Hindu and Christian women and children continue to be oppressed and persecuted, at the same time facing the risk of being kidnapped, forcibly converted, raped, and coerced into a "marriage" with an older or elderly man, Gatestone Institute reported.

Earlier in August, hundreds of individuals from minority and marginalised communities in Pakistan held the first 'Minority Rights March' at the Frere Hall area of Karachi advocating for their rights and demanding an end to the practice of forced conversions.

Demanding urgent action to address the pressing issues faced by religious minorities in the country, the enthusiastic participants displayed banners calling for an end to abductions, harassment, forced conversions and marriages and rape of women and girls of religious minorities.

The march emphasized the need for legislation that criminalizes forced conversion, a concern that has troubled minorities for a long. The participants came from Hindu, Christian, Sikh and other religious minority communities in Pakistan.

They collectively urged the government to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for minority citizens in holding offices of national leadership, besides raising other issues related to property rights, with calls to return properties belonging to religious minorities that have been unjustly encroached on, sold, or leased to others.

