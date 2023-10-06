'Pakistan holds sovereign right to expel any individuals, including Afghans': Balochistan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 : Amid the ongoing row between Pakistan and Afghanistan over Afghan immigrants, Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan if necessary, reported ARY News.

"It is important to recognize that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan if deemed necessary," he said.

He further condemned the statement made by Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

"This is an unjust decision and an unfair decision. We ask Pakistan's citizens, its religious clerics and political elders, to stop these officials who are committing this kind of terror and cruelty to Afghans," Mujahid said.

To which, Achakzai responded in a video message shared on social media 'X', "I strongly disagree with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob."

"By seeking support from religious and political leaders in Pakistan, he has interfered in the domestic affairs of Pakistan," he added.

Balochistan minister further clarified that Pakistan will not take in any external pressure or influence.

"In accordance with the directives of the federal government, the Balochistan government will take necessary steps to repatriate Afghan refugees within the next 26 days. Our decision to expel these individuals is based on our national interests and the need to maintain stability within our borders," he said.

He emphasized that Pakistan understands their (Afghans) challenges and will work closely to ensure the safe return of Afghans to their home country.

"It is crucial to ensure the security and well-being of our own citizens. Therefore, we stand firm in our resolve to address this matter in a timely and efficient manner. We understand the challenges faced by Afghan refugees, and we will work closely with the relevant authorities to facilitate their safe return to their home country," he added.

Achakzai clarified, "This process will be carried out in a humane and respectful manner, taking into consideration the rights and dignity of all individuals involved."

He further urged other nations to respect the sovereignty and autonomy of others.

"Furthermore, it is essential for all nations to respect the sovereignty and autonomy of others. We expect the Afghan Interim Government to refrain from interfering in our internal affairs and to focus on addressing the challenges within their own borders," he concluded.

This comes as Pakistan's caretaker government decided to expel Afghan refugees by November 1 as it intensifies crackdowns on illegally residing foreigners including Afghan immigrants due to a surge in terror attacks and drug smuggling.

