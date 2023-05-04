Pakistan: IG Sindh calls for increased security measures for Chinese nationals

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 : Sindh's Inspector General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon has called for increased security measures for Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other government-sponsored and private ventures, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune Newspaper reported.

The IG Sindh during a meeting held via video link at the Central Police Office in Karachi, reviewed the security arrangements for Chinese residents and expats related to CPEC and non-CPEC projects. He also issued necessary instructions to ensure their safety.

As per a briefing given by the DIG Special Protection Unit (SPU) CPEC, the security of Chinese nationals has been augmented with CCTV cameras and watchtowers installed at their living and working places.

Memon talked about the need to deploy three-tier security for the Chinese people. He further instructed all duties assigned by DIG for SPU (CPEC) and DIG Special Branch Sindh to be feasible, including surprise visits to Chinese locations associated with CPEC and non-CPEC projects to check the security measures.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGs CTD, Karachi, Special Branch, Operations, DIGs IT, Headquarters Sindh, SPU CPEC, RRF, and other police officers. Meanwhile, police officers of Hyderabad, SBA, Mirpur Khas, DIGs of Sukkur and Larkana along with respective SSPs participated through video link, according to The Express Tribune.

Chinese nationals have been attacked by terrorists in the past.

Nikkei Asia recently reported that Pakist authorities have resorted to temporarily shutting some businesses run and frequented by Chinese nationals as they work towards preventing terrorist attacks.

As per Nikkei Asia, Chinese interests in Pakistan have become a prime target for separatists and other militants in recent years, including several deadly attacks. This has been a thorn in bilateral ties, with Beijing urging its cash-strapped South Asian partner to do more to protect its interests.

