Pakistan imposes 'complete ban' on export of sugar as domestic demand soars

Pakistan on Monday imposed a 'complete ban' on the export of sugar owing to the commodity's 'domestic demand'.

Pakistan media reports said the ban on the commodity's export is aimed at stabilizing its price in the country.

"Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar. There will be a strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance [will be shown] for those found negligent in their duties," the Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly asked the departments concerned to keep him informed about the implementation of his orders.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Pakistani consumers have been complaining about the shortage of sugar and flour since last month when the government had taken the initiative to reduce the prices of various food items to provide relief during Ramazan.

The shortage was particularly reported in Punjab, where utility stores had run out of sugar, the report added.

The consumers had demanded that the government ensured the availability of sugar and other items at utility stores.

Last month, the prices of flour and sugar were slashed in the country's most populous region Punjab under the directives of Shehbaz Sharif.

