Pakistan: Imran Khan rejects possibility of 'deal' with other parties at PTI's 28th Foundation Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan ruled out any chances of striking a "deal" with other parties in a message released for the party's 28th Foundation Day, reported Dawn.

The PTI marked its 28th Foundation Day on Thursday.

Imran Khan on X released a message, marking the occasion, saying that the "worst dictatorship" was imposed on the country, which was becoming the basis for the "destruction of the economy, government rule, democracy, and judiciary."

He further called on every individual in the country to play their role in stopping this descent towards the country's ruin, Dawn reported.

"It is my message for the nation that I will give any sacrifice required for actual freedom but will never compromise on my or my nation's freedom," he added.

Noting that he was kept behind bars for the past nine months due to "fake and concocted cases," Imran said, "I will remain in jail if I have to for nine more years, or more, but I will never strike a deal with those who have enslaved my nation."

The message was issued shortly after PTI leader Shehryar Afridi claimed that the party would have talks but not with the PPP or the PML-N after their recent overtures.

"We will talk with the army chief, the DGI (SI), and the army because the need of the hour is to (prioritise) the country's security," Afridi said.

Terming the two parties as a "rejected lot," Afridi reiterated that the party would talk with the army chief for Pakistan's freedom and future because the country "needs" Imran.

He said the two parties only had one option, to abandon their mandate, and then the PTI would decide whether to move forward with them or not.

Afridi said that it was Imran's wish "since the first day for us to engage (with the military leadership), but there was no response forthcoming."

He said if any "response" had come, then it would have been brought before the public, reported Dawn.

Earlier this week, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that Imran was being pressured to accept a "deal."

Rejecting those speculations about secret talks with the establishment, Barrister Gohar made it clear that the party was neither interested in nor holding talks with anyone.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the assertion of a deal in an interview.

