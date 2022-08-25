Pakistan: Imran Khan to appear in terrorism case due in court today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is likely to appear to get pre-arrest bail on Thursday in an anti-terror case against him for threatening an additional district and sessions judge and the Islamabad police chief.

Security has been beefed up at the Federal Judicial Complex where Khan is supposed to appear after Islamabad High Court's protective bail that lasted till August 25, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A case was registered against the PTI chairman under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for his threatening remarks against the judge and capital police at a rally in Islamabad on August 20, the report added.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party's legal committee where it was decided that an application seeking the ex-prime minister's bail would be filed in the ATC Islamabad.

"Imran Khan will go there himself. God willing, we will all go together tomorrow," he said.

Earlier on August 20, the PTI chairman had staged a rally in the federal capital to express solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Imran's lawyers filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in a terrorism case registered for 'threatening' a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally.

The pre-arrest bail plea contended the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case. It also contended that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case.

Amid the row surrounding the ant-terror case, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres this week said he is "aware" of the recent terrorism charges against Imran Khan and has called for an "impartial legal process".

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General said that the UN chief was "aware" of the charges brought by Imran Khan and emphasised the "need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process."

"The secretary-general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

