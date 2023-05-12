Pakistan: Imran's aide Asad Umar challenges his arrest in Islamabad HC

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar has challenged his arrest in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, ARY News reported on Friday.

A close aide of Imran Khan, Asad Umar challenged the arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Asad Umar contested his MPO arrest before the Islamabad High Court through Babar Awan and Amna Ali. Respondents in the plea include the Secretary of the Interior, the IG of Police, and others.

In his plea, the former federal minister claimed that in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling, no arrests may be made on high court property, ARY News reported.

"My fundamental human rights were violated during my arrest from the IHC grounds," Umar added in his plea.

Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 10. He was arrested as he reached to file a petition to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday this week.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

