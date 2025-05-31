"Pakistan is a theocratic state": All party delegation member John Brittas address Indian diaspora in Jakarta

Jakarta (Indonesia), May 31 : CPI(M) MP and member of the all-party delegation, John Brittas, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta on Friday, criticised Pakistan for choosing to become a theocratic state, stating that it was a nation formed in the name of religion who were triggered by hate.

"Pakistan is a theocratic state... They chose to be a nation in the name of a religion, and they are triggered by hate. India decided on its path. Two hundred million Muslims are in India, the second-largest Muslim community after Indonesia. This reflects the real character of India..." Brittas said.

He emphasised that India is a secular democracy that celebrates pluralism and diversity, which represent the country's real culture.

"I am from Kerala. The unique nature of this delegation is that out of five political parties, three are against the ruling party, but we are here together for a mission. This represents the real culture of India. That is how India is distinct from Pakistan. India is a secular democracy, plural and diverse. Terrorism sponsored by the state is something more dangerous than an insurgency or a terrorist activity triggered by a criminal gang," he further added.

Brittas went on to say that the presence of diverse political voices in the delegation itself was proof of India's democratic coexistence.

"Asim Munir said something about how Hindus and Muslims are different. Can you ever vouch for that? And Salman Khurshid is here... We are all together. I am from Kerala... I am a Christian. In Kerala, we have three major religions. We coexist in harmony. That is the message of India. Pakistan has been asking for evidence. Khwaja Asif, the defence minister of Pakistan, in an interview, said that they have been indulging in this dirty job of nurturing and harbouring terrorist organisations for three decades..." he stated.

He further stated that while India only wanted peace, Pakistan continued with the trajectory of sending terrorists.

"We don't require any more evidence... It's for all of us to see who is nurturing and harbouring terrorism. India wants peace... The Indus Waters Treaty gave 80% of the water to Pakistan. We had been cooperative with them... Still, Pakistan continued with the trajectory of sending across terrorists. That's why India decided that enough is enough. We want peace, but it shouldn't be at the cost of our precious lives..." he added.

Brittas also touched on the role of the armed forces and the constant threat of terrorism, stressing the need for vigilance.

"Gandhiji said that he is a follower of Ahimsa, but soldiers must fight the battle to protect India.. You would have seen a scene in India during Operation Sindoor. Sophiya Qureshi and Vomika Singh flanked Vikram Misri. That is the poster of India... If you think that terrorism is inflicting India alone, it can turn up on the doorstep of any country anytime...." he added.

The delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore is led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. It includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

