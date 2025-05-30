"Pakistan is not victim state, it's terror state": Raghav Chadha at 'Ideas for India Conference 2025' in London

London [UK], May 30 : AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said that Pakistan is not a victim state but a terror state and said that the global community that continues to provide aid to Pakistan enables violence, not peace.

Raghav Chadha was speaking at the 'Ideas for India Conference 2025' in London.

"I called out Pakistan's decades-old terror machinery. Blood and water can't flow together.Lies and loans can't go together. Diplomacy and duplicity of Pakistan can't go together. Terror and Tolerance can't exist together," posted Raghav Chadha on X.

Invited by the UK-based think tank Bridge India as a featured speaker alongside top Indian business leaders and policymakers, Raghav Chadha used the international stage to demand a decisive shift in global policy.

"Diplomacy fails with duplicity, and terror nullifies tolerance," said Chadha.

He warned the global community that continued aid to Pakistan enables violence, not peace.

"We offer a hand of friendshipbut it can turn into a fist of retribution if provoked," he said, making clear that India's patience is not limitless in the face of cross-border aggression.

Addressing the conference, AAP MP Raghav Chadha stated, "Very recently there was an unfortunate terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It becomes very important that we highlight India's strategic autonomy in this multi-polar world. It is also reflected in the fact that in the aftermath of the most cowardly attack in Pahalgam where 26 civilians were butchered, India didn't go around town seeking consent to retaliate."

He emphasised, "India told its worthy partners in the world that we are all for peace but don't mistake our peacefulness for our weakness. While we extend the hand of friendship, if someone indulges in misadventures, that hand of friendship can very quickly become the fist of retribution."

Raghav Chadha continued, "As a result, India responded. India responded in a non-escalatory, precise, measured, calculated, swift response where cross-border strikes were made and terror infrastructure across the border, not civilians, not military bases, but terror infrastructure was brought down. I think this has become a new norm and this underscores the fact that today cross-border strikes and demolishing terror infrastructure in Pakistan is not the exception."

"It will be the expectation if Pakistan indulges in sponsoring, aiding, abetting terrorism within India. India and Pakistan started their journey from the very same day in 1947 when the British left the united India. We started the journey from the very same day. And look, India today has become the fourth largest economy," added the Rajya Sabha MP.

He pointed out that Pakistan today is in economic turmoil and in an institutional crisis.

"India today is known to export software, to export education, to export agricultural products, dairy products, so on and so forth. Pakistan today is known to export only one thing, terrorism. India is investing in healthcare, education, science and technology, research and development," he highlighted.

Raghav Chadha stated, "Pakistan is investing in only and only military and radicalization. I appeal to the first world countries and the IMF in particular, that we should, quite frankly, have a relook at the way we fund Pakistan. Why is the IMF giving bailouts to Pakistan one after another? Where is the money going? Is that money being invested in healthcare? Is that money being invested in education? Is that money being invested in infrastructure? That money is going to fund nefarious activities and designs of the regime."

He concluded by emphasising, "I think it's high time that the world realizes that lies and loans cannot go together. Diplomacy and duplicity of Pakistan cannot go together. Blood and water cannot flow together and terror and tolerance cannot be together. I'm not even part of the government. I speak as a pretty vocal member of the opposition. And yet, as an Indian on foreign soil, I say what 1.4 billion Indians feel."

Participating in the special session titled "India in a Multipolar World" at the Ideas for India Conference 2025, AAP MP Raghav Chadha laid out a compelling vision for India's growing strategic autonomy and its emergence as a crucial bridge between the Global North and South. Addressing an audience of global policymakers and business leaders.

Chadha highlighted India's recent achievements including the success of Operation Sindoor and spoke on the country's advances in defence, diplomacy, and technology.

He also underscored the vital role of India's youth in shaping the nation's future as a confident, globally engaged power.

Earlier this month, AAP MP Raghav Chadha was also invited as a keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, held in Seoul, South Korea often referred to as the "Davos of the East".

At the event, he strongly condemned the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam on a global stage. He lauded the Indian Army's courage during Operation Sindoor and emphasised that India no longer merely expresses sorrow over acts of terrorism but now responds with precise and decisive military action.

Raghav Chadha affirmed India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of non-violence, but it is also the land of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose. India believes in peace but those who support terrorism will not be spared.

Notably, Raghav Chadha was recently selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Foruma distinction awarded to the world's most promising leaders under the age of 40, recognized for their contributions to shaping a better future.

During the 'Ideas for India' conference, part of India Week 2025, organised by Bridge India, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also said, "Telangana is the state with the most ease of doing business in India as per govt of India and NITI Aayog."

"Our leader KCR has chosen to disrupt the way we brought out laws and legislations. The first piece of legislation is TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System)," he added.

