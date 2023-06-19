Pakistan issues 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30.

Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif wished the pilgrims a "rewarding and fulfilling journey." Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi tweeted, "On the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, @PakinIndia has issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2023."

It further stated, "Cd'A Salman Sharif extended heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling journey. During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Gurdwaras at Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib."

Earlier on June 6, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2023.

The issuance of visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions. On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.

During their stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit a number of holy sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Earlier in April, around 2, 856 Sikh pilgrims visited Pakistan to celebrate Baishakhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor