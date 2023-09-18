Pakistan: Jaamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief calls for citywide shutdown on Tuesday to protest inflated power bills, inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 : As the protests over inflated electricity bills in Pakistan continue, the Karachi chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, called for a citywide shutdown on Tuesday to protest against rising inflation and power tariff, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Rehman called on Karachiites to come out on the streets for a protest in the port city on September 19. He also called for blocking all major arteries in Karachi.

He said that the youth would take to 15 designated points on Tuesday evening and jam all those points by turning off the ignition of their vehicles.

Later on Sunday, the JI leader also staged a sit-in protest at Shahrah-e-Faisal, ARY News reported.

Coming down heavily on the country's caretaker government, Rehman dubbed it as a continuation of the legacy of the previous coalition government, ARY News reported citing a press release.

He stated further that the caretaker government has increased the PoL prices for the third time in a single month. He called the surge in PoL and electricity prices at a time when the US dollar was depreciating in the country, as illogical.

Addressing a press conference held at the JI's Karachi headquarters, Rehman warned the caretaker government saying it should either reduce the prices of petroleum products prices or face the music.

He also called on followers to stage sit-ins outside the Governor's house and in front of power utilities.

Rehman said the government should realise that the people were on the verge of losing their patience.

He added that the country has been run by mafias and they will be the first ones to escape if the country defaults.

He said that the victims' silence would further embolden the oppressors. He said people should come forward and press for their rights, ARY News reported.

Naeem added that the party will also write to the chief justice regarding the matter.

The JI chief also demanded that the caretaker PM cut off subsidies and luxuries offered to the elite. He also called on the PM to switch to a 1000-CC car if he was, indeed, sincere, to the needs of the masses and the same should be followed by the judges and generals as well.

He said that free petrol or electricity or compensation in this regard should be cut off for all officers in the public sector and office holders, according to ARY News.

