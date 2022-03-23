Pakistan journalists union demands apology from Imran Khan for 'unfounded allegations' against media

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "unfounded allegations" against media and journalists, reported local media.

This comes as Imran Khan, during his rally in Malakand, had claimed that the media and journalists are campaigning against the current government in exchange for funds, reported The News International.

In a joint statement released by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar, Vice President Lala Asad Pathan, and Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi, the journalists union has expressed shock over Imran Khan's allegations, adding that it is unusual to see the head of the government spreading baseless claims through a public forum.

The union also requested the premier to order an investigation instead of spreading "fake news" just for defusing pressure of "no-confidence motion filed by Opposition against him", adding that such behaviour will only ruin the image of the country.

"Fabricated concocted baseless allegations against media and journalists will not help the country's prime minister which is a top slot and responsible position, requires dissemination of utmost credible information and reasonable and responsible behaviour," the media outlet quoted the union as saying.

Notably, addressing a public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district on Sunday, Imran Khan had said that the media, as a watchdog of the society, should create awareness among the masses, however, some of the media houses are solely working for money.

"Unfortunately, a lot of media houses work solely for money, and some even accept foreign funding. I leave it to the public to find out which media houses are standing with the thieves [the Opposition]," the Pakistani publication quoted him as saying.

"The nation is observing the media and it can see which media house is working in favour of Pakistan and which one is a sell-out," he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan in National Assembly on March 8. The crucial session of the National Assembly has been summoned on March 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

