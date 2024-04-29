Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM challenges Election Commission's notice in assets case

Peshawar [Pakistan], April 29 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Amin Gandapur challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's notice in assets case on Monday, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed in Peshawar High Court, stating that all election-related documents have been submitted and there is "no justification" for the ECP's notice.

The petition argues that the returning officer has already verified the nomination papers, and the Election Commission has no authority to take action against the chief minister.

Notably, the Election Commission of Pakistan summoned CM Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesdayin the assets case.

Earlier, the ECP accepted a plea seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for hearing, as reported by ARY News.

A two-member ECP bench issued a short order on the plea, maintaining that Ali Amin Gandapur did not submit his assets to the election commission.

In the plea, it was contended that Ali Amin Gandapur "unlawfully" transferred 735 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan in his name.

The disqualification plea read that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM is "not eligible" to hold public office, ARY News reported.

"Ali Amin Gandapur should be disqualified and de-seated as a member of the KP Assembly for submitting a false statement," the plea maintained.

Earlier this month, an Islamabad court cancelled the arrest warrants of Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 'Haqiqi Azadi March,' The Nation reported.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the order and adjourned the hearing of the case against Gandapur till May 20.

In May 2022, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government incurred cost of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 149 million due to PTI's 'Haqiqi Azadi March' to maintain law and order in the capital.

This amount was released to police after police officials sent a letter to the government, asking for the amount, Dawn reported, citing officers.

Police were not able to stop the participants of the march from reaching the Red Zone, the participants removed blockades, confronted the security personnel, and even set some trees on fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor