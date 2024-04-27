Pakistan: Kidnappers kill 13-year-old boy over non-payment of ransom money

Shikarpur [Pakistan], April 27 : A gang of kidnappers has killed a 13-year-old boy who was abducted 20 days ago, ARY News reported citing police on Saturday.

"The dacoit gang after slaying the boy threw the dead body in Katcha area," police officials said.

"Belo Teghani's gang had demanded PKR 10 million ransom money for the release of boy Rashid," family members said.

The gang killed the boy after the family failed to pay the ransom money.

Earlier, four persons were kidnapped from Katcha area of Shikarpur district on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

"A man was injured in the exchange of fire with bandits when the people resisted the outlaws," police said.

The police have launched a search operation for the recovery of hostages, police officials said.

Rampant kidnappings and other crimes by various gangs of bandits operating in the Katcha area have made life miserable for the local population.

The authorities and police department have claimed to act against criminals entrenched in the area but to no avail despite tall claims.

Local people recently staged a protest at the Indus Highway to press for the recovery of 11 hostages kidnapped by bandit gangs and blocked the Sukkur-Shikarpur highway for traffic.

The law-and-order situation in Sindh especially of Katcha area along the river Indus worsening with every passing day as bandits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police has failed to maintain law and order.

