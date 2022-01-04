Pakistan logs 708 fresh COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported 708 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate rising up to 1.55 per cent, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

"Statistics 3 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,643 Positive Cases: 708 Positivity %: 1.55% Deaths: 2 Patients on Critical Care: 642," the NCOC said in a tweet.

According to Dawn newspaper, Pakistan's Sindh province has reported 415 coronavirus cases on Monday. Furthermore, Punjab province reported 217 cases with one death, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39 cases with one death, Islamabad reported 35 cases and Pakistan occupied Kashmir reported two coronavirus cases yesterday.

According to The News International, Pakistan may experience the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the mid of February 2022 with daily detection of around 3,000-4,000 cases per day as community transmission of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2.

Also, the transmission of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 has started in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad there is a rise of COVID-19 cases all over the country in the coming two weeks.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday confirmed 594 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor