Pakistan loves Modi, wanted leader like him, said singer Anup Jalota ahead of PM Modi diaspora event

Sydney [Australia], May 23 : Famous devotional singer Anup Jalota on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admired globally and even Pakistan love him and wanted a leader like him, ahead of the PM diaspora event in Sydney.

"I will say that people all over the world love Modiji so much. Now even Pakistan loves Modi. All the people living in Pakistan said that we need a leader like Modiji in Pakistan. So Pakistan all over the world Modi ji has created such a beautiful love. Spread love to everyone," Padma Shri Jalota said at the Qudos Bank Arena.

PM Modi's community event is to be held shortly at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement for PM Modi's community event.

"All the people here in Sydney, what I'm watching, have one thing in their heart that they want Modiji as permanent Prime Minister, they love him. See Modiji is here, relations will improve. This is what he does. Wherever he goes, he comes with a full basket of love," he added.

Other members of the Indian diaspora had expressed their excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event.

One of the Indians, Shashi Prabha said, "All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important thing for us at the moment."

Earlier, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a chartered Qantas flight rebranded as "Modi Airways" was in Melbourne to bring fans to Sydney and "Modi Express" buses are being chartered from Queensland.

The plane full of Indians from across Australia arrived this morning for the diaspora event in Sydney.

According to ABC, PM Modi will address a rally which is expected to draw a crowd of up to 20,000 people who are hoping to catch a glimpse or listen to him.

It is pertinent to mention that along with PM Modi, Australian leader Anthony Albanese will also be there at the diaspora event.

In his previous visits also it was seen that thousands and thousands of people arrived at the stadium to just get a glimpse of PM Modi or even listen to him.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and the Australian PM shared the same facts.

On Saturday, during the Quad meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan, President Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program PM Modi.

Australia's Prime Minister was also present when US President was speaking to PM Modi.

PM Albanese remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap.

To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph."

Meanwhile, a cultural program is underway at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly for a community event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor