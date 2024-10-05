Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch denounces state violence against PTM, calls for immediate action

Karachi [Pakistan], October 5, : Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch rights activist, condemned the "use of force and violence" by Pakistan's armed forces against the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

Baloch posted on X, stating, "I strongly condemn the use of force and violence by security forces against the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in an attempt to stop the Pashtun National Jirga."

She further noted that the violence against PTM political activists and the assassination attempt on Manzoor Pashteen are efforts to silence the voice of the Pashtun people. The use of force against Pashtun political activists should be immediately halted.

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has called for a national Jirga gathering on October 11, 2024, in the Khyber district to discuss ongoing violence, terrorism, and targeted killings, seeking solutions to these pressing issues. The state of Pakistan has resorted to brutality out of fear of Pashtun unity in their pursuit of peace.

Established in 2018, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement is a grassroots initiative advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan. Led by Manzoor Pashteen, PTM emerged in response to human rights violations faced by Pashtuns, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the threat posed by landmines in their regions.

Baloch urged human rights organisations to take urgent notice of the state violence and force being used against political and human rights activists.

Despite assurances from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding full security for their camp, the police initiated a midnight raid on the organisers of the Jirga, setting fire to the camps and continuing to attack, arrest, and detain peaceful activists gathered at the site.

According to the Balochistan post, even after the raids, PTM activists are said to have returned to the site and set up the camp again, aiming to move forward with the planned Jirga. However, they have not yet received official approval for the gathering.

