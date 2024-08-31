Pakistan: Mass rally held against enforced disappearances in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 31 : Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Karachi on August 30, 2024, to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The march, spanning nearly three kilometres from Teen Talwar to the Karachi Press Club (KPC), saw a diverse group of participants united in their demand for justice, Dawn News reported.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans, the protesters sought to draw attention to the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, a practice that has left countless families without answers for years.

The origins of this observance trace back to December 21, 2010, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution expressing grave concern over the global rise in enforced disappearances.

The resolution also led to the establishment of August 30 as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, starting from 2011. The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, welcomed in the same resolution, serves as a key legal framework to combat this issue.

In Pakistan, enforced disappearances have been a persistent problem, particularly affecting regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. The march in Karachi was a powerful reminder of the widespread nature of this issue, with participants from various ethnic backgrounds coming together to demand accountability.

Nida Kirmani, an academic and activist, highlighted the significance of this unity, noting that it was rare to see such a diverse group of communities standing together in Pakistan.

The protest was marked by the presence of both seasoned activists and new faces, all driven by a common cause. Usman Baloch, an 86-year-old veteran labour leader, led the march with the same fervor he has shown for the last 60 years.

His optimism was palpable as he watched young people, including girls as young as 12, take up the mantle of leadership in the fight against enforced disappearances. These young activists, inspired by figures like Sammi Deen Baloch and Dr. Mahrang Baloch, have become symbols of the movement, leading rallies across the nation, reported Dawn News.

One of the key messages of the march was the call for legal due process. Activists urged the authorities to bring those accused of crimes before the courts rather than resorting to enforced disappearances.

Elahi Bux Bikik, a long-time activist from Sindh, voiced this demand with a poignant plea: "If our loved ones have done anything wrong, there is the law. You can give them the death penalty if that's what is meted out, but at least give us back their bodies."

This sentiment was echoed by Qazi Khizer, vice-president of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)'s Sindh Chapter, who emphasized the importance of legal accountability.

The march saw participation from various civic organizations, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Baloch Missing Persons, Sindh Sujag Forum, Voice of Sindhi Missing Persons, and Voice of Shia Missing Persons. These groups, representing the affected communities, have been at the forefront of the struggle to end enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

The impact of enforced disappearances on families was brought to life through the testimonies of several activists. Sixteen-year-old Sadaf Ameer, whose father has been missing for a decade, delivered an emotional speech that resonated with the crowd.

Her words highlighted the desperation and pain that families endure, not knowing the fate of their loved ones. "Today is a day of serious problems for jabri gumshuda in Balochistan," she said, referring to the widespread nature of enforced disappearances in the region. She urged the public to stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, emphasizing the need for collective action to bring an end to this practice.

The march in Karachi, which saw participation more than triple in size compared to the previous year, is a testament to the growing momentum of the movement against enforced disappearances in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

As the marchers reached the Karachi Press Club, they were greeted with applause and chants, signalling the increasing public support for their cause. The movement, which has long been a regional struggle, is now gaining national attention, with activists like Sammi Deen Baloch leading the charge.

In the face of continued challenges, the participants of the Karachi march remain determined. Their message is clear: enforced disappearances must end, and justice must be served. The march serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience of those affected by this practice and their unwavering commitment to seeking the truth.

As the movement grows, so does the hope that one day, the disappeared will be returned to their families, and the perpetrators of these heinous acts will be held accountable.

