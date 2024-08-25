Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan's party of fostering politics of disruption, calls it 'Tehreek-e-Inteshar'

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder, Imran Khan, of fostering the politics of disruption in the country, calling the party 'Tehreek-e-Inteshar' (Disruption Party), The Express Tribune reported.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, he called PTI "Tehreek-e-Inteshar" (Disruption Party), alleging that the party was involved in activities detrimental to national interests.

He said, "The Tehreek-e-Inteshar has consistently propagated against our national institutions and has never hesitated to damage the country's interests."

He accused Imran Khan of dividing society and inciting people against one another, resulting in internal conflicts within the party itself, according to The Express Tribune report.

Attaullah Tarar also spoke about internal strife within the PTI, mentioning how the party was engulfed in internal divisions. He alleged that former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan had told PTI leader Rauf Hassan that Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was spreading false news.

"Bushra Bibi is spreading a false narrative for sympathy," Tarar quoted Aleema as saying. He also mentioned that various factions existed within the PTI, stressing that disinformation cells were actively operating within the party, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "One disinformation cell was run by Raoof Hasan and Aleema Khan, while another was being managed by Bushra Bibi." The federal minister said that these internal divisions were symptomatic of the chaos and discord within PTI.

Tarar further said that the politics of hatred and division never end well, and added that efforts to harm Pakistan for political gains were ongoing. He added, "The party of those who engage in the politics of hatred and division is itself in disarray."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a committee led by Pakistan's former President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The committee has been asked to address the internal rifts and submit recommendations within a week. Arif Alvi will head the committee, which will hold meetings with PTI leaders and stakeholders to hear their concerns and grievances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor