Pakistan: More than 100 tried in military courts over May 9 violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 : As many as 102 people are being tried in military courts over May 9 violence in Pakistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif said on Monday, reported Dawn.

He also said that three army officers, including a lieutenant general, were sacked from their jobs as a part of the military's "self-accountability process" into the events.

The matter pertains to the violence that broke out in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

While addressing the press conference, Maj-Gen Sharif said that the army had completed its process of "self-accountability", saying that two comprehensive inquiries led by major generals were conducted into violent events that took place at army garrisons on May 9 Dawn reported.

"After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court of inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact.

"Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, have been removed from their jobs. Strict disciplinary proceedings against officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed," he added.

Sharif said that these penalties showed that accountability in the Pakistan Army was carried out without discrimination, irrespective of rank or social status.

"As of now, a granddaughter of a retired four-star general, son-in-law of a retired four-star star general, wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are facing this process of accountability due to irrefutable evidence."

Talking about trials under the Army Act, Maj-Gen Sharif said standing military courts were functioning in which "trial of 102 miscreants is underway and this process will continue".

The DG ISPR further said that the suspects being tried in military courts have complete legal rights, including the right to appeal in the high courts and Supreme Court.

He further stated that these suspects would be "penalized" according to their crimes.

"Pakistan Army has resolved time and again that the Constitution is sacred for us and a reflection of the nation's wishes," he said.

Responding to a question regarding allegations of human rights violations against those behind bars, Maj-Gen Sharif alleged that the "narrative" was created through fake videos and photos posted on social media.

"False statements are put up to create a general impression that the State of Pakistan is inflicting torture and in a few days it was made clear that these videos and audios were fake," he said.

He also alleged that such narratives have been spun in the past as well and "such voices usually come from outside the country".

"But it also happens that some elements from inside the country reinforce these claims ... they are usually terrorists organisation that hide behind the garb of human rights violations when action is taken against them," Sharif added.

After individuals purportedly affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resorted to attacking military posts on May 9 in response to the detention of their party president, the government made the decision to trial civilians in military courts, according to Geo News.

A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court issues a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and several other former and current party leaders in cases related to May 9 riots, reported Dawn.

During the riots, at least eight people were killed and over 290 injured after the National Accountability Bureau arrested the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

