Pakistan: Nearly 2.5 million evacuated in Punjab as flood water begins to recede

Lahore [Pakistan], September 14 : Even as water levels began to recede in parts of south Punjab, the scale of devastation from the recent floods remains severe, with nearly 2.5 million people evacuated across the province and 101 lives lost, Dawn reported.

Officials have now declared Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur tehsils of Multan safe after a major flood wave passed through Head Panjnad.

According to Dawn, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the ongoing evacuation and relief drive was among the largest in recent memory, involving over 1,500 rescue boats. As many as 12,427 people were evacuated from low-lying areas along the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan districts were among the worst affected, with thousands of people rescued.

Despite some improvement, the humanitarian crisis remains critical. The entire union council of Lati Mari in Alipur tehsil, home to 40,000 people, was completely submerged.

Local resident Syed Kausar Shah told Dawn that "around 15,000 people of his basti Azeem Shah evacuated on their own as the water started approaching their union council."

He said their homes and crops were destroyed and that "a private boat was hired to evacuate the people. Most of them were living in the houses of their relatives in Alipur city, some were also sitting on the dyke under the sky while others shifted to government relief camps."

He added that two people drowned while trying to flee.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu confirmed that 100,000 people had been evacuated from Jalalpur Pirwala in just three days.

He said breaches in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala were being filled, while helicopters and drones were being used to drop food and medicine in remote areas. He further added that relief efforts had begun with food being supplied to rural communities by boat.

At a press briefing in Bahawalpur, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said Panjnad Headworks continued to face a "high flood" situation, though levels had dropped from a peak of 700,000 cusecs earlier this week to 575,000 cusecs on Saturday.

He stressed there was "no threat to Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur cities" and water levels in Bahawalpur would also recede within 24 hours. Calling the evacuation "historic," he said Multan district could have faced forced evacuations if operations were not carried out on time.

According to Dawn, official data showed 4,447 mouzas in 28 districts were inundated. Alongside the mass displacement, 2.19 million cattle were rescued and shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division said by Saturday evening water flows at most headworks on the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers had stabilised.

The flow at Panjnad dropped to 492,695 cusecs, down nearly 200,000 cusecs in 24 hours, while the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala recorded 95,000 cusecs, categorised as medium flood.

