Pakistan: One dead, 17 injured in celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve

At least one was killed and 17 people suffered bullet injuries on New Year's eve during the "celebratory gunfire" in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Saturday.

Karachi reverberated with gunfire and fireworks on Friday night, despite a restriction on celebratory firing, Geo News reported.

Though the authorities had warned of attempted murder charges against the violators, the number of casualties this time was higher than the previous year, when only four individuals were injured in the metropolis, said the Pakistani publication.

Citing the hospital reports, Geo News reported that a total of 18 people were rushed to hospitals after being struck by stray gunshots.

An 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Khwaja Ajmer Nagar, police said.

Six were transferred to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center in Korangi, four to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, three to Civil Hospital, and two to Sindh Government Hospital.

Iqra, a 10-year-old girl who was shot and injured by a stray bullet near Kohistan Chowk in North Nazimabad, was among the injured.

Haris, 14, was shot near the Ghaas Mandi area in the Napier neighborhood, Geo News reported.

Asmatullah sustained injuries in Jauharabad, Farooq sustained injuries in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ali Akbar sustained injuries in Baldia Town, and Rehan got injured in Malir.

Meanwhile, the other incidents occurred in various locations throughout the city, including Azizabad, Ranchore Lane, Guru Mandir, Kala Pull, Saddar, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, and Malir, said the Pakistani publication.

According to the police, cases have been registered on complaints of aerial firing, and arrests are likely around Karachi on New Year's Eve for aerial firing, Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

