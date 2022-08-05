Pakistan: One killed, 11 injured in Quetta blast

At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in Quetta after a grenade exploded, media reports said, citing police.

The incident took place at Joint Road in Balochistan's Quetta, reported Geo TV Thursday.

Last week in a similar incident, three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Quetta.

The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.

As per ARY News, the blast was followed by firing which caused panic at the stadium.

Meanwhile, observing the rising incidents of attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all checkposts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.

The police personnel posted at the check post in Arjali Nadi, where a policeman and a substitute were killed in an attack on July 16, were transferred to remote Tirah valley for negligence, according to the Dawn citing a statement issued by a district police officer in Jamrud.

The statement said that DPO Mohammad Imran along with other security officials visited different checkpoints in Bara and issued instructions to the policemen. He also checked the security measures at these buildings.

The policemen on duty were ordered to stay alert and wear both helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty timings.

They were also warned against the use of mobile phones during duty timings, Dawn reported.Meanwhile, Peshawar Capital City Police Chief Ejaz Khan expressed displeasure over the rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber and the killing of a number of policemen in the attacks.

At least four policemen lost their lives and two more were injured in such attacks during the last three to four months. A checkpoint in Tirah was also attacked with a hand grenade a week ago.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and four others including two other policemen were injured in a blast that occurred inside a police check post in the Mardan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported citing police officials.

In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.

