Pakistan Opposition discusses to move no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman discussed the option of a no-confidence motion to oust the Imran Khan government.

Discussing constitutional and lawful options for the ouster of the PTI-led government in Pakistan, the time has arrived that every constitutional, lawful and political option is used against the government. We also discussed the option of a no-confidence move to oust the government and it will be an agenda item at the PDM heads meeting to be held tentatively on January 25 where the final decision will be taken after consultations," Shehbaz told reporters, Dawn reported.

The two opposition leaders also decided to go ahead with the plan of March 23 long march and to vigorously oppose approval of the mini-budget in the National Assembly, reported The News International.

Notably, Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 also known as mini-budget seeks to amend certain laws on taxes and duties to meet the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) conditions for the clearance of Pakistan's sixth review of the USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) by the financial institution, paving way for the disbursement of a tranche of around USD 1 billion.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the moment has come to employ every constitutional, legal, and political option against the administration.

He added, "The country never experienced such an incompetent, inefficient and corrupt government which has placed 220 million people in miserable condition,"

Additionally, Fazlur Rehman has criticised the Election commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to call the Pakistan Army for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported the newspaper.

"In order for the institutions to be respected it is very important that they remain within their constitutional domain," he added .

( With inputs from ANI )

