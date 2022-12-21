Pakistan: Over 100 persons convicted, sentenced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Over 100 persons were convicted and sentenced to death by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa courts in 2022 and the total of prisoners with death sentences has crossed 450 including women, reported Pak vernacular media Aeen.

For the past four years, no execution has been made in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, even of those charged with terrorism.

The CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department), which has been in power for 9 years under the ruling PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lacks the capacity, manpower, and resources to combat terrorism, reported Jasarat.

This was disclosed in a high-level investigative report which stated that due to a lack of capacity, it is not possible to prevent the increasing number of terrorist attacks in the province.

National institutions have recommended restructuring, resourcing, and training measures of CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on an emergency basis to counter terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported Jasarat.

In a detailed report prepared by national institutions, it is stated that in one year, there were three incidents of counter-terrorism in Punjab province, while 300 incidents of terrorism occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which heavy casualties were reported.

The report revealed that during the prime ministership of Imran, the national institutions warned several times that the anti-terrorism department should be reorganized, training measures should be taken, and resources should be provided on an emergency basis but despite repeated assurances, no action has been taken in this regard, added Jasarat.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday said the CTD compound in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was cleared after three days and all the terrorists who overpowered security guards were killed in an operation, reported Geo News.

In his briefing to the National Assembly, the federal minister said 10 to 15 soldiers had been injured and two Killed after the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) launched an operation earlier today.

"By 2:30 pm, the SSG had cleared the compound. All the hostages have been freed," Asif said. He added that the militants were not part of one group, rather they belonged to different banned outfits.

The defence minister added that there were 33 arrested terrorists inside the compound and one of them overpowered a man stationed at the centre. He then snatched his weapon and later the terrorists took over the centre, Asif said, reported Geo News.

Terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were involved in the incident. To end the standoff, the Pakistani government initiated talks with the militant group's leadership.

The defence minister mentioned that the provincial government -- which oversees the CTD -- has "completely failed" in carrying out its responsibility, reported Geo News.

"The entire provincial government was a hostage of Imran Khan in Zaman Park. On the other hand, innocent people in KP were made hostage (by terrorists)," he said.

The law and order situation in KP has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.

According to a report published in The News, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said, "Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack."

The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers.

At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP. Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks, reported Geo News.

A dozen districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera came under attack in November.

( With inputs from ANI )

